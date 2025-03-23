Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Position Lessened by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QSR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 707,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,122,000 after purchasing an additional 30,035 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 7.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 183,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,251,000 after purchasing an additional 12,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 28.7% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $67.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.25. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $80.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 77.99%.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 93,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total value of $5,837,144.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 848,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,908,838.30. The trade was a 9.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thiago T. Santelmo sold 3,511 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $225,406.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,555.40. This represents a 9.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 300,226 shares of company stock valued at $19,121,223 in the last three months. 1.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QSR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.08.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

