Roth Mkm Cuts BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Price Target to $9.00

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Roth Mkm from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BGSF in a research report on Sunday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BGSF stock opened at $3.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $38.66 million, a PE ratio of -35.07 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.16. BGSF has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $10.50.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $64.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.65 million. BGSF had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.19%. Research analysts expect that BGSF will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGSF. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BGSF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of BGSF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BGSF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 623,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 123,410 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BGSF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 424,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 105,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of BGSF by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 47,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 14,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.19% of the company’s stock.

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property Management and Professional. The Property Management segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

