Roth Mkm Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX)

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Roth Mkm in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 93.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Amprius Technologies from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amprius Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.43.

Get Amprius Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMPX opened at $3.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.56. Amprius Technologies has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $4.21.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 245.92% and a negative return on equity of 71.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amprius Technologies will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amprius Technologies

In other Amprius Technologies news, CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 9,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $28,376.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 421,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,260.57. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kang Sun sold 34,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $107,524.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,282,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,603.73. This trade represents a 2.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,088 shares of company stock valued at $235,025 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Amprius Technologies by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,484,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 897,222 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $4,081,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 5,740.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 752,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $2,009,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 580,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 32,681 shares in the last quarter. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amprius Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.