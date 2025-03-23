Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $6,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Rush Enterprises by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $53.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.99 and a 1 year high of $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 14.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.30%.

In related news, Director Michael Mcroberts sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $234,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,918.92. This trade represents a 20.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $634,837.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,117 shares in the company, valued at $175,892.31. This represents a 78.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

