Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $133.00 to $127.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties traded as low as $92.04 and last traded at $93.11, with a volume of 199165 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.59.

Several other research firms have also commented on RHP. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.67.

In other news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $45,895.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,555.25. The trade was a 15.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 8,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.54 per share, with a total value of $802,851.74. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 832,260 shares in the company, valued at $81,178,640.40. The trade was a 1.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 56,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. DigitalBridge Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,218,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $464,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.86 and a 200 day moving average of $106.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.94. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 49.23%. The company had revenue of $647.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.01 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is currently 104.78%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

