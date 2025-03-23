Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Bank of America cut Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of NYSE:SSL opened at $4.15 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.83, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.31. Sasol has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $9.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sasol by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sasol in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Essential Planning LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Sasol in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sasol in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sasol in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.

