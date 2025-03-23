Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $18.80, but opened at $19.98. Scholastic shares last traded at $21.10, with a volume of 188,342 shares trading hands.
The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.73. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $335.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.68 million.
Scholastic Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -444.44%.
Scholastic Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $596.30 million, a PE ratio of -117.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.01.
About Scholastic
Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.
