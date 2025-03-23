Scotiabank Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for Lundin Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now forecasts that the company will earn $1.73 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.74. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s FY2026 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LUG. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. CIBC downgraded shares of Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cormark downgraded shares of Lundin Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Lundin Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$35.45.

Lundin Gold Trading Up 2.2 %

TSE LUG opened at C$43.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.23. Lundin Gold has a 1-year low of C$18.08 and a 1-year high of C$45.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$34.00.

Insider Activity at Lundin Gold

In other Lundin Gold news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.92, for a total transaction of C$237,321.50. Also, Director Ian Gibbs sold 14,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.40, for a total transaction of C$587,880.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,685 shares of company stock worth $5,854,985. Company insiders own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.06%.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

