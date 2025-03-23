Scotiabank Issues Optimistic Estimate for TSE:OR Earnings

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank analyst T. Jakusconek now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.76. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ FY2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

TSE:OR opened at C$29.14 on Friday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$20.67 and a 12 month high of C$29.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$27.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$26.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael David Saynor Spencer sold 5,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.20, for a total value of C$162,275.20. Also, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.33, for a total value of C$273,250.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,966 shares of company stock valued at $875,571. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is -88.33%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

