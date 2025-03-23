Scotiabank Predicts Higher Earnings for Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank analyst E. Winmill now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FVI. CIBC cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cibc World Mkts cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of FVI opened at C$8.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.47 and a beta of 1.63. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of C$4.58 and a 1 year high of C$8.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc is engaged in precious and base metal mining and related activities in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Cote d’Ivoire. The company operates the open pit Lindero gold mine in northern Argentina, the underground Yaramoko mine in southwestern Burkina Faso, the underground San Jose silver and gold mine in southern Mexico, the underground Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine in southern Peru, and is developing the open pit Seguela gold mine in southwestern Cote d’Ivoire.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.