Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $6,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SIG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 218,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,494,000 after acquiring an additional 76,597 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 132,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,704,000 after purchasing an additional 35,174 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 669,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,093,000 after buying an additional 30,820 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,853,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after buying an additional 23,836 shares during the period.

Signet Jewelers Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE SIG opened at $58.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 2.20. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $112.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by $0.23. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 28.69% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This is a boost from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is -168.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

In related news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $180,415.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,565.76. This represents a 12.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.60.

Signet Jewelers Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

