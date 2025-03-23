Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 159.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 207.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

SLAB opened at $123.57 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.00 and a 12 month high of $160.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Transactions at Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $166.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.09 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 10.46%. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue was up 91.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $351,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 400,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,684,483. The trade was a 0.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total transaction of $149,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,649,514.45. The trade was a 3.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,360 shares of company stock worth $782,610 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Silicon Laboratories

About Silicon Laboratories

(Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.