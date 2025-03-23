Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Receives $16.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Similarweb in a report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Similarweb in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Similarweb from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Similarweb in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Similarweb from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.
Similarweb stock opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $747.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.50. Similarweb has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $17.64.
Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 47.62% and a negative net margin of 4.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Similarweb will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.
