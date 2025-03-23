Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) Hits New 12-Month Low on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Sionna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $12.46 and last traded at $13.04, with a volume of 30317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.88.

The company reported ($3.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.68) by ($0.70).

Get Sionna Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SION has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sionna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Sionna Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %

Sionna Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to revolutionize the current treatment paradigm for cystic fibrosis (“CF”) patients by developing novel medicines that normalize the function of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (“CFTR”) protein to deliver clinically meaningful benefit to CF patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sionna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sionna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.