SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XNTK. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,538,000. Constant Guidance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,481,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $224,000.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XNTK opened at $200.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $863.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.27. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $162.85 and a 1-year high of $228.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.13.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

