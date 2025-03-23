Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 89.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200,230 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 152,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,886,000 after buying an additional 7,987 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,800,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,114,000 after purchasing an additional 74,762 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 64,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 92,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.50 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.21.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $19.95 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.12 and a 1 year high of $21.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.79.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.55%.

About Starwood Property Trust

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.