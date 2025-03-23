Steve Good Buys 35,000 Shares of Essentra plc (LON:ESNT) Stock

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Free Report) insider Steve Good bought 35,000 shares of Essentra stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £38,150 ($49,257.59).

Essentra Stock Down 5.6 %

ESNT stock opened at GBX 104 ($1.34) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £298.93 million, a PE ratio of 85.67, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 119.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 137.54. Essentra plc has a twelve month low of GBX 103.80 ($1.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 191.80 ($2.48).

Essentra (LON:ESNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported GBX 8.50 ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Essentra had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 1.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that Essentra plc will post 524.137931 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essentra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Essentra’s previous dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Essentra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 329.52%.

