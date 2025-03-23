Stifel Canada Estimates Lundin Mining FY2025 Earnings

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Canada issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.49 per share for the year. Stifel Canada currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s FY2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LUN. Raymond James decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a C$16.60 price objective on Lundin Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.15.

Lundin Mining Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of TSE LUN opened at C$12.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.58. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$10.92 and a 52-week high of C$17.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.97.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corp is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil Chile Portugal Sweden and the United States of America producing copper zinc gold and nickel. Its material mineral properties include Candelaria Chapada Eagle and Neves-Corvo.

