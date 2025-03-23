Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 39,060 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 65% compared to the typical volume of 23,729 call options.

Chewy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $33.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.99. Chewy has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $40.09.

Insider Activity at Chewy

In other news, CFO David Reeder sold 307,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $11,527,273.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,473,712.36. This represents a 36.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 9,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $371,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 489,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,590,000. This trade represents a 1.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,726,333 shares of company stock valued at $312,843,856. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Chewy during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in Chewy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CHWY shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Guggenheim set a $42.00 price objective on Chewy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BNP Paribas lowered Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.95.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

