StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho reduced their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.18.

Shares of ADAP opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.82. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $74.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.70.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADAP. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 28,526 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 492.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 70,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 58,787 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 76,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 19,146 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 27.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 101,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 21,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

