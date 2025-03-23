Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,300 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Simply Good Foods worth $7,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 64.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 255.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 215.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Mizuho cut their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.22.

Simply Good Foods Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $40.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.32 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Simply Good Foods Profile

(Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.