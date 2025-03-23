Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,400 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of FormFactor worth $6,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in FormFactor in the third quarter worth about $783,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 129.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 82,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 46,488 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total transaction of $155,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,212,338.38. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on FORM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on FormFactor from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on FormFactor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FormFactor

FormFactor Stock Performance

FORM opened at $31.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $63.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 1.07.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.14). FormFactor had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

About FormFactor

(Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.