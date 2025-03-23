Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $7,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Axos Financial

In other Axos Financial news, Director Sara Wardell-Smith bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.73 per share, with a total value of $194,190.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,482.50. This trade represents a 41.38 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AX has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Axos Financial from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Axos Financial from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Axos Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Axos Financial

Axos Financial Stock Performance

Axos Financial stock opened at $64.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Axos Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $44.10 and a one year high of $88.46.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 22.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.