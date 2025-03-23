Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.13% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $6,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $16,844,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,032,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,425,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

In other Madison Square Garden Sports news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 31,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.92, for a total transaction of $6,044,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,097 shares in the company, valued at $968,022.24. This represents a 86.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSGS stock opened at $198.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.62 and a beta of 0.91. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52-week low of $178.35 and a 52-week high of $237.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.85.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $357.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.68 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

