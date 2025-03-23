Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $6,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,693,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,469,000 after purchasing an additional 126,218 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 793,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,243,000 after buying an additional 70,076 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 641,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,232,000 after acquiring an additional 35,077 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 618,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,166,000 after acquiring an additional 105,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,259,000 after acquiring an additional 35,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSM. Stephens cut MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.80.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $77.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.43. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.79 and a 52-week high of $100.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $928.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.90 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

