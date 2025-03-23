Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.13% of Intapp worth $6,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Intapp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the third quarter worth approximately $566,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Intapp by 29.9% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,492,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,392,000 after buying an additional 343,275 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intapp during the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Intapp by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 50,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of INTA opened at $60.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.17 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.72. Intapp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.36 and a 52 week high of $77.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.25). Intapp had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 4.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTA. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Intapp from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down previously from $87.00) on shares of Intapp in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intapp from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intapp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.38, for a total transaction of $193,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,468.56. This represents a 7.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,143,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 857,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,991,837.50. The trade was a 2.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,827 shares of company stock valued at $11,825,658. Insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Profile



Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

