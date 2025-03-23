Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of COPT Defense Properties worth $6,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in COPT Defense Properties by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 47,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 6,343 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in COPT Defense Properties by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 78,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 28,393 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in COPT Defense Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,915,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in COPT Defense Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $16,063,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Performance

NYSE CDP opened at $26.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.47. COPT Defense Properties has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.22.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.33. COPT Defense Properties had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 18.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

COPT Defense Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from COPT Defense Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.19%.

COPT Defense Properties Profile

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

