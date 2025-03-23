Swiss National Bank Buys 1,100 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $6,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFY opened at $66.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.57. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $80.64.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $676.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 41.29%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KFY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

