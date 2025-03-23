Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,850 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $7,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 6.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $75.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 59.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.13. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.68 and a 1 year high of $91.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.36. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 3.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.43 per share, with a total value of $143,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,285. This represents a 16.47 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 29,402 shares of company stock worth $653,787. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TCBI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Hovde Group cut their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.47.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

