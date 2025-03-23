Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 338,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Envista worth $6,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Envista during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Envista during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Envista in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,965,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Envista by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,895,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,233,000 after buying an additional 71,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the third quarter valued at approximately $521,000.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:NVST opened at $16.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Envista had a negative net margin of 44.56% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%. Analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $19.00 price objective on Envista in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Envista from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envista currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.18.

Read Our Latest Report on Envista

Envista Company Profile

(Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.