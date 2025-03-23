Swiss National Bank Has $6.53 Million Stock Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,567 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $6,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 1.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,624,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,963,000 after purchasing an additional 122,599 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,670,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,361,000 after buying an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth about $32,086,000. FMR LLC increased its position in First Hawaiian by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 913,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,145,000 after acquiring an additional 154,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 686,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,897,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Hawaiian Stock Performance

Shares of FHB opened at $24.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.60. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.94.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is 58.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FHB has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

About First Hawaiian

(Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

