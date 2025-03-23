Swiss National Bank Has $6.73 Million Stock Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $6,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter valued at about $2,314,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth about $379,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $614,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Adtalem Global Education by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,525,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,163,000 after buying an additional 23,464 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $98.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.24 and its 200 day moving average is $88.74. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.18 and a 12-month high of $112.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 16.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donna J. Hrinak sold 4,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $496,887.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,384.32. This represents a 37.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Betz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $379,995.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,770.17. This trade represents a 17.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,386,048. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

