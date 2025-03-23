Swiss National Bank Has $6.86 Million Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 163,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $6,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 259.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RARE. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.71.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $39.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.45. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $60.37.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $164.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.23 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 101.60% and a negative return on equity of 193.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 2,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $128,211.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,991 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,014.08. The trade was a 5.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 73,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $3,091,571.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 641,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,016,875.10. This represents a 10.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,370 shares of company stock valued at $5,751,499. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

