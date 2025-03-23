Swiss National Bank Has $7.04 Million Stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 564,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $7,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE:DNB opened at $8.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.78 and a 12-month high of $12.95.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $631.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.04 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. Equities research analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -333.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DNB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $12.80 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

