Swiss National Bank Has $7.08 Million Position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $7,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 907,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $165,384,000 after purchasing an additional 77,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 9.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $99,687,000 after buying an additional 48,106 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,196,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 132,099 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 2,676.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 104,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,968,000 after acquiring an additional 100,345 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICUI opened at $147.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.18 and a beta of 0.73. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.36 and a 12-month high of $196.26.

In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total value of $213,474.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,262,119.64. This trade represents a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ICUI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a $97.00 target price on ICU Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.67.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

