Swiss National Bank Has $7.11 Million Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of DXC Technology worth $7,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 4,893.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 669,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after purchasing an additional 656,167 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,308,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in DXC Technology by 2,380.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 142,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 136,759 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $2,315,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,904,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DXC Technology from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.29.

Shares of DXC opened at $16.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $24.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.21, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.66 and its 200-day moving average is $20.50.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 20.70% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

