Swiss National Bank Has $7.57 Million Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 398,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $7,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 21,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 50.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,065,773 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,900,000 after acquiring an additional 692,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 37.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the third quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, QVIDTVM Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 75.8% during the third quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC now owns 458,866 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,417,000 after acquiring an additional 197,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

XRAY opened at $15.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.50. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.78 and a twelve month high of $33.42.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at DENTSPLY SIRONA

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is -14.07%.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 15,142 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $249,994.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 81,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,341.21. The trade was a 22.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XRAY

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.