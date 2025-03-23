Swiss National Bank Has $7.61 Million Stock Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $7,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

PBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sidoti lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

In related news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 1,678 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $151,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,130. This trade represents a 8.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PBH stock opened at $84.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $90.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.62.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. On average, analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

