Swiss National Bank Has $7.70 Million Stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $7,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGR. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the third quarter worth $50,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Enstar Group in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Enstar Group by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Enstar Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Enstar Group by 484.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Hiteshkumar R. Patel sold 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.17, for a total value of $160,770.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enstar Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Enstar Group

Enstar Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $332.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Enstar Group Limited has a one year low of $275.02 and a one year high of $348.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $329.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.61.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $17.01 EPS for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 73.26% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter.

Enstar Group Profile

(Free Report)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.