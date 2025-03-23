Swiss National Bank Increases Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $7,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 210.6% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $35.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.12 and a 200 day moving average of $33.15. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $37.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported ($4.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($2.36). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

SPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $37.25 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. TD Cowen upgraded Spirit AeroSystems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

Featured Stories

