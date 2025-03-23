Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Enpro were worth $6,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NPO. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Enpro during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Enpro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enpro by 386.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Enpro by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Enpro during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NPO opened at $171.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.77. Enpro Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.68 and a 52 week high of $214.58. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.69 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Enpro ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Enpro had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Enpro’s payout ratio is currently 35.84%.

In other news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total transaction of $199,061.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Enpro from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Enpro from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

