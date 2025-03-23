Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $7,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in ONE Gas by 3,620.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the third quarter worth $45,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in ONE Gas by 42.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

ONE Gas Stock Performance

Shares of OGS stock opened at $73.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66. ONE Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $58.31 and a one year high of $78.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.40.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.58 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OGS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised ONE Gas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ONE Gas from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ONE Gas from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ONE Gas

About ONE Gas

(Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.