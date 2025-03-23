Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Power Integrations worth $6,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Power Integrations by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Dundas Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 5,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 26,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Insider Activity

In other Power Integrations news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,152 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total transaction of $312,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,706,435.50. The trade was a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $65,609.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 143,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,337,081.18. The trade was a 0.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,544 shares of company stock worth $2,433,105. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Shares of POWI opened at $54.88 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.04 and a fifty-two week high of $79.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.39 and a 200 day moving average of $61.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.12). Power Integrations had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 4.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 147.37%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

