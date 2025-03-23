Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,200 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of EPR Properties worth $6,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in EPR Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EPR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on EPR Properties from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on EPR Properties from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brian Andrew Moriarty sold 2,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $129,975.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,395.01. This trade represents a 14.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $210,678.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,828.32. This trade represents a 32.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,520 shares of company stock worth $502,581. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Price Performance

EPR stock opened at $51.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.27. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $39.66 and a 12 month high of $54.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.56. EPR Properties had a net margin of 28.87% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $149.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.25 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

EPR Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. This is a boost from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 221.25%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.