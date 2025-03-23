Swiss National Bank Raises Position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $7,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 6,335.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CBIZ during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 6,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total value of $468,240.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,208.25. This represents a 13.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CBZ shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of CBZ opened at $72.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.56. CBIZ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $90.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

