Swiss National Bank Sells 100 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of PJT Partners worth $7,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 10.7% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 117,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,631,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the third quarter worth $689,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 252,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,614,000 after buying an additional 11,707 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PJT shares. JMP Securities cut shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on PJT Partners from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citizens Jmp cut PJT Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, PJT Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.50.

PJT Partners Stock Performance

PJT stock opened at $144.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.01. PJT Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.51 and a fifty-two week high of $190.28.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.71. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $477.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

PJT Partners Profile

(Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.