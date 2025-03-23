Swiss National Bank Sells 1,200 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,047 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $6,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TPH. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 4.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 33.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 57,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 14,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 27.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 52,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TPH shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of TPH stock opened at $31.37 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.29 and its 200-day moving average is $39.03.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

