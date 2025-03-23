Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 246,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $7,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HOG. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 172.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 49,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on HOG. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.57.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

NYSE HOG opened at $24.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.49. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $44.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.28). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Luke Christopher Mansfield sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $88,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,555 shares in the company, valued at $611,487.80. This trade represents a 12.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

