Traders Buy High Volume of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF Call Options (NASDAQ:TUR)

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 3,139 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,021% compared to the average volume of 148 call options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUR. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. Smart Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, KKM Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

TUR opened at $30.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a one year low of $30.29 and a one year high of $44.41.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

