Traders Buy Large Volume of agilon health Call Options (NYSE:AGL)

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 6,103 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 471% compared to the average volume of 1,069 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On agilon health

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGL. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in agilon health by 2,251.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,028,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,993 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in agilon health by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 184,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 82,123 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in agilon health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in agilon health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,742,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on agilon health from $2.50 to $3.15 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of agilon health in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of agilon health from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $1.75 to $2.25 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, agilon health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.95.

agilon health Stock Up 10.1 %

agilon health stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.95. agilon health has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $7.73.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

